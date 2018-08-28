Companies / Transport & Tourism

WATCH: Why Super Group will not pay a dividend

28 August 2018 - 08:44 Business Day TV
Peter Mountford, Super Group CEO.

Super Group has achieved record annual results, boosted by growth within its acquired businesses, which contributed just more than 10% to group revenue.

Overall revenue for the period climbed 19.4% and headline earnings per share (HEPS) came in 15% stronger.

Business Day reported that the company did not declare a dividend. CEO Peter Mountford said that with a gearing of 25%, the company prioritises organic growth, acquisitions, share buybacks “and dividends”.

Mountford spoke to Business Day TV about the numbers and filled in some of the details.

