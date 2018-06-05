SAA offering pilots and cabin crew to other carriers to cut costs

London — South African Airways (SAA) is offering surplus pilots and cabin crew to major global carriers as part of a bid to cut costs and secure alliances in its three-year turnaround plan.

SAA needs less staff of its own as it scraps under-performing routes, and views the experienced personnel as a path to discussions with potential partners, CEO Vuyani Jarana said in an interview.

"The hiring airline gets ready-made skills and we benefit from a reduction in overheads without people losing jobs," he said. "We’ve got things they need, but also, if they’re able to come through for us, then it’s a win-win."

Talks have been held with Kenya Airways and Gulf giant Emirates, among others.

Jarana is looking to halt seven straight years of losses, after being appointed SAA’s eighth CEO in as many years. Measures announced so far include cutting the services from the carrier’s Johannesburg base to London by half, and reducing capacity or eliminating destinations within Africa. He wouldn’t say how many pilots and flights attendants might lose their jobs or be available for transfer.

Staff could take up temporary or permanent contracts elsewhere and return if and when SAA resumes growth, according to Jarana, who said it would be "great" if transfers alone could shrink the company to the right size. Outright firings stand to be costly and damaging for a state company in a country with 27% unemployment.