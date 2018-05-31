Parliament might partially close SAA briefings

The rules require that an application be made to the office of the speaker for a committee meeting to be closed.

Committee chairman Yunus Carrim emphasised that if the committee decided the matters raised in the closed meeting were not market sensitive, the documents presented to the committee would be disclosed to the media.

A resolution on holding closed meetings will be adopted on Tuesday.

Carrim said the committee was acutely aware of how competitive the airline industry was. It was not fair to expect the state-owned airline to report on market-sensitive issues in the public domain that would advantage its competitors.

On the other hand, it was a public company and was required to account to Parliament,

DA finance spokesman David Maynier opposed the adoption of the resolution.

There was a controversy earlier this month when acting chairperson Thandi Tobias terminated a committee meeting on SAA’s fourth-quarter results, pending the determination of whether the committee had decided to hold this meeting behind closed doors.

The DA was adamant no such decision had been taken and none of the information in the fourth-quarter report was market sensitive.