Fish River Resort will soon be back in business

05 February 2018 - 12:15 Rob Knowles and Mauneen Charter
The entrance of the Fish River Sun Hotel. Pic: JON HOUZET/TALKTOWN

The Fish River Resort will soon reopen after the Eastern Cape-based Mantis Collection secured a one-year caretaker contract to operate the former hotel and casino complex from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform.

Fish River Sun‚ then owned by Sun International‚ opened in March 1989 but took strain after its gambling licence was transferred to Boardwalk Sun in Port Elizabeth. Ongoing land claims made by three Xhosa groups‚ the AmaZizi‚ Tharfield and Prudhoe groups‚ saw the hotel’s closure last November.

Mantis Collection director Carl Haller received the keys to the establishment at an informal hand-over held at the Fish River Resort on Friday.

Sun International’s Mike van Vuuren‚ GM of the Sun Boardwalk and former GM of the Fish River Sun‚ handed over the keys to Zama Memela‚ chief director of the commission in the Eastern Cape for the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform who‚ in turn‚ handed them over to Haller.

"This is a one-year caretaker contract‚" Haller explained. "We would ultimately like to take a marketing and managing contract for a longer period but‚ at this time‚ we need to secure the property and slowly bring back some of the popular facilities available in the past."

Stenden SA‚ an international branch campus of NHL Stenden University of Applied Sciences based in the Netherlands‚ is also on board to provide staff training.

The Mantis Collection‚ led by Adrian Gardiner‚ also chairman of the board at Stenden SA‚ has marketing and management contracts with several hotels both locally and overseas.

Haller highlighted the group’s commitment to the development of local communities and conservation‚ saying this was very important to the Mantis Collection and Gardiner’s vision for the resort. Gardiner is known for creating the Shamwari game reserve near Port Elizabeth.

Once the land claim issue is resolved and ownership of the land is finalised‚ Haller said he wanted the hotel to benefit the affected local communities.

Wiese plays it by the book with Parliament and clarifies tax-haven remark

Steinhoff shareholder Christo Wiese says he has a company in the British Virgin Islands but it is subject to tax in SA
6 hours ago

Mining sector is clear: 2017 was the industry’s annus horribilis

Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter says the regulatory and policy environment last year was ‘the worst the industry has ever experienced’
10 hours ago

Pack closes in on Fortress’s top spot

The group raises interim dividend, but the market was expecting higher growth
12 hours ago

