Mining sector is clear: 2017 was the industry’s annus horribilis

The mining regulatory and policy environment during 2017 was the "worst the industry has ever experienced" and the Chamber of Mines is talking to senior ANC officials to find a resolution, chamber CEO Roger Baxter said on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the start of the four-day African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Baxter said the chamber had raised its deep-seated unhappiness with Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane with senior figures in the ANC since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as president of the party and heralded a change in the attitude towards corruption and misgovernance.

"The challenges in the regulatory environment in 2017 were arguably the worst the industry has ever experienced," Baxter said.

"Immense damage" was done by the unilateral implementation of the third-iteration of the Mining Charter in June 2017 by Zwane, which brought with it the potential to destroy the local mining industry, he said, adding it was the "lowest point in living memory" for the sector.

The chamber has taken the department to court to review the now-suspended charter. It has a separate court process to secure a declaratory order on whether mining companies have to continually top up their empowerment levels or whether historical deals count towards ownership credits.

Zwane is mired in controversy around his dealings with the Estina dairy farm in Vrede in Free State during his tenure as MEC of agriculture in the province. His intervention around the sale of the Optimum colliery by Glencore to Tegeta Resources, a company owned by the Gupta family has also raised concerns of inappropriate behaviour.

Baxter was clear that the chamber would not talk to Zwane.

"Zwane is not the right person to lead the department," he said, reiterating a point he made late last year.