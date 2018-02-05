Companies / Mining

Mining sector is clear: 2017 was the industry’s annus horribilis

05 February 2018 - 08:12 Allan Seccombe
Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The mining regulatory and policy environment during 2017 was the "worst the industry has ever experienced" and the Chamber of Mines is talking to senior ANC officials to find a resolution, chamber CEO Roger Baxter said on Monday.

Speaking ahead of the start of the four-day African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, Baxter said the chamber had raised its deep-seated unhappiness with Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane with senior figures in the ANC since Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as president of the party and heralded a change in the attitude towards corruption and misgovernance.

"The challenges in the regulatory environment in 2017 were arguably the worst the industry has ever experienced," Baxter said.

"Immense damage" was done by the unilateral implementation of the third-iteration of the Mining Charter in June 2017 by Zwane, which brought with it the potential to destroy the local mining industry, he said, adding it was the "lowest point in living memory" for the sector.

The chamber has taken the department to court to review the now-suspended charter. It has a separate court process to secure a declaratory order on whether mining companies have to continually top up their empowerment levels or whether historical deals count towards ownership credits.

Zwane is mired in controversy around his dealings with the Estina dairy farm in Vrede in Free State during his tenure as MEC of agriculture in the province. His intervention around the sale of the Optimum colliery by Glencore to Tegeta Resources, a company owned by the Gupta family has also raised concerns of inappropriate behaviour.

Baxter was clear that the chamber would not talk to Zwane.

"Zwane is not the right person to lead the department," he said, reiterating a point he made late last year.

PETER LEON: Mining sector needs a strong dose of Ramaphosa’s Eskom treatment

Regulatory developments such as charter and amendment bill reflect a regional trend of increased nationalism, writes Peter Leon
Opinion
6 hours ago

How to remove the transformation deadlock in SA’s mining industry

SPONSORED | ‘We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them’
Opinion
2 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: New BEE owners of New Largo could find themselves at the coalface of a struggling sector

Investors will want certainty, not only about the mining sector’s regulatory regime but also about Eskom and its new build programme
Opinion
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Dutch investors institute legal action against ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Steinhoff: investors institute legal action
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Tesla’s next move: mega-chargers for its new Semi ...
Companies
4.
Pack closes in on Fortress’s top spot
Companies / Property
5.
Star picks up after Steinhoff’s fall
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.