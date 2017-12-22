NGOs take Prasa to court over corruption investigations

On Friday, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) Unite Behind and Equal Education applied for an urgent interdict in the Western Cape High Court to have the Passenger Rail Agency of SA’s (Prasa) decision to terminate corruption investigations in the utility declared unlawful.

Justifying the legal intervention, Unite Behind’s organising secretary Zackie Achmat said the members of Unite Behind and Equal Education "had a direct interest in rooting out corruption and state capture at all levels, and specifically in Prasa, because it is not only unlawful but corruption impacts most egregiously on the fundamental rights of our members, their families, communities and the economy". The application was postponed on Friday to February 19 2018.

Unite Behind represents a number of NGOs and civil society organisations.

Achmat said in his founding affidavit that Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi’s appointment of a Prasa interim board in October this year was also unlawful and unconstitutional, as there was no provision in the Legal Succession to the South African Transport Services Act for the appointment of such an interim board. The interim board was also not fully constituted as it should have 11 members, but only six were appointed.