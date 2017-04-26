Companies / Transport & Tourism

Flights cancelled due to SAA cabin crew strike

26 April 2017 - 10:13 Staff Writer
SAA striking cabin crew employees. Picture: Jan Bornman
SAA striking cabin crew employees. Picture: Jan Bornman

Travellers have been warned of disruptions in air travel on Wednesday as a cabin crew strike takes hold.

Four South African Airways (SAA) flights had to be cancelled on Wednesday morning and others were delayed‚ affecting routes between Johannesburg and Cape Town‚ Port Elizabeth and East London.

This was confirmed by SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) secretary-general Mpho Moikangoa said the union was on strike over meal allowances that had remained stagnant for the past six years.

Moikangoa said negotiations with SAA were unsuccessful on Tuesday afternoon as the airline was offering an increase of R84.90 while the union wanted nothing less than R352.

Crew members are given a R1,711 ($131) meal allowance a day.

"We spend 20 days out of the country and the hotels we sleep in are expensive and we can’t afford breakfast at times. We are forced to eat at places like McDonald’s‚" said Moikangoa.

The union represents 1,300 of the 1,700 airline crew members at SAA.

TMG Digital

Companies
5 hours ago

