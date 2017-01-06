Qatar Airways to change its Airbus order

Doha — Qatar Airways is to swap its order for up to 80 Airbus A320neos for the larger, longer-range A321 version, the airline’s CE said on Thursday.

The Doha-based carrier has refused to take delivery of A320neos since December 2015 over performance issues with the aircraft’s engines.

"We are going to take all A321s, there will be no more A320s," Akbar al-Baker said.

An Airbus spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.