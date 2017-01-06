Companies / Transport & Tourism

Qatar Airways to change its Airbus order

The Doha-based carrier’s CEO swaps Airbus its A320neo order for the more efficient, longer-range A321neos

06 January 2017 - 06:39 AM Tom Finn
Qatar Airways CE Akbar al-Baker. Picture: REUTERS
Doha — Qatar Airways is to swap its order for up to 80 Airbus A320neos for the larger, longer-range A321 version, the airline’s CE said on Thursday.

The Doha-based carrier has refused to take delivery of A320neos since December 2015 over performance issues with the aircraft’s engines.

"We are going to take all A321s, there will be no more A320s," Akbar al-Baker said.

An Airbus spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

SAA plunges in rankings of international airlines

The Skytrax World Airline Awards ranks Emirates Airlines in first place, followed by Qatar and Singapore Airlines in second and third positions, ...
Companies
5 months ago

The airline is also deciding whether to switch the engine order for the narrow-body jets from Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corporation, to CFM, a joint venture between General Electric and Safran of France.

"We are still negotiating," al-Baker said.

Qatar Airways has refused to accept A320neos powered by Pratt & Whitney engines because they require additional time to start under certain conditions. The airline said in May it was cutting frequencies on more than a dozen routes from its Doha hub because of delays in acquiring new aircraft from Airbus.

Qatar Airways is also moving closer to taking a 49% stake in Italian airline Meridiana, which it originally planned to finalise in October 2016.

"By the end of the month we should have put all the loose ends together," al-Baker said.

Reuters

