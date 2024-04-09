Companies / Trade & Industry

Martin Eberhard says it’s a ‘shame’ Tesla is cancelling low-cost car plans

Tesla founder and former CEO says competition from China is fierce

09 April 2024 - 11:45
by Josh Ye
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Former Tesla executive Martin Eberhard. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Nicki Dugan
Former Tesla executive Martin Eberhard. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Nicki Dugan

Hong Kong — A Tesla founder and former CEO said on Tuesday it was a “shame” to hear that the automaker was scrapping its low-cost car plans amid fierce competition in China.

Martin Eberhard was speaking at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong. On Friday, Reuters reported that Tesla was cancelling its long-promised inexpensive car that investors had been counting on to drive growth.

The decision represents an abandonment of a longstanding goal that Tesla chief Elon Musk has often characterised as its primary mission: affordable electric cars for the masses. His first “master plan” for the company in 2006 called for manufacturing luxury models first, then using the profit to finance a “low-cost family car”.

“We’ve both read in the news, Tesla delaying or eliminating their low-end Model 2 programme, which is a shame for them, but it’s a sign that China has a chance to really spread there,” Eberhard said.

Tesla’s cheapest current car, the Model 3 sedan, retails for about $39,000 in the US. The now-cancelled entry-level vehicle, sometimes described as the Model 2, was expected to start at about $25,000.

Three sources told Reuters that while Tesla had scrapped plans for its inexpensive car, it would continue to develop self-driving robotaxis on the same small-vehicle platform.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Musk predicts AI will overtake smartest humans in 2025

Tesla CEO says power and advanced chip shortages are hampering development
World
13 hours ago

Tesla's bet on robotaxis may be a risky one

The development of autonomous vehicles has not been smooth
Companies
1 day ago

Didi and GAC Aion to start selling robotaxis from next year

The joint venture has received a licence to mass produce electric robotaxis in the country
Companies
1 day ago

Carmakers admit EVs aren’t the solution for everybody

EV uptake slows as consumers weigh the environmental and affordability options
Life
17 hours ago

Tesla begins making cars in Germany for export to India

Sources say EV maker is looking at entering world’s third-largest car market
Companies
4 days ago

Tesla to study sites in India for EV factory, says report

The EV maker will focus on Indian states that have automotive hubs
Companies
5 days ago

Tesla slides after quarterly deliveries decline

Price cuts fail to spur demand in an increasing competitive market
Companies
6 days ago

Tesla’s driver blaming defence to be put to the test in Autopilot trial

If successful, the plaintiffs’ attorneys could provide a blueprint for others suing over the carmaker’s driver-assistance system
Companies
4 weeks ago

Tesla’s Berlin plant to restart after fire

Police probe incident as an arson attack, and see a far-left group’s letter claiming responsibility as authentic
Companies
4 weeks ago

Suspected arson attack halts production at Tesla factory

The carmaker’s Gigafactory near Berlin was evacuated after an electricity pylon in a field close to the site was set on fire
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Investec in battle over ‘sensitive’ client ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
The startling reasons behind former Nedbank ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Four more directors resign from struggling Ellies
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Polluting Sasol off the hook
Companies / Energy
5.
Canal+ inches closer to takeover of MultiChoice
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Musk predicts AI will overtake smartest humans in 2025

World / Americas

Tesla's bet on robotaxis may be a risky one

Companies

Didi and GAC Aion to start selling robotaxis from next year

Companies

Carmakers admit EVs aren’t the solution for everybody

Life / Motoring

Tesla begins making cars in Germany for export to India

Companies / Industrials

Tesla to study sites in India for EV factory, says report

Companies / Industrials

Tesla slides after quarterly deliveries decline

Companies / Industrials

Musk’s personality ‘affecting potential Tesla sales’ in US

Companies

Tesla offers US customers month’s trial of driver-assist technology

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.