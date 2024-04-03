A Tesla Model 3 on display in London, Britain, March 28 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Bengaluru — Tesla will send a team from the US to India by late-April to study sites for a proposed $2bn to $3bn electric car plant, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company’s reported push into India comes at a time when electric vehicle (EV) demand is slowing in its main markets of the US and China while competition there is heating up. That caused Tesla to report a drop in its first-quarter deliveries and miss estimates.
The EV maker will focus on Indian states that have automotive hubs such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the report said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
India last month lowered import taxes on certain EVs produced by vehicle makers that commit to invest at least $500m and start domestic manufacturing within three years, a move that was seen as bolstering Tesla’s plans for the market.
The company has been trying to enter India for years but New Delhi wanted a commitment to local manufacturing.
India’s EV market, which is small but growing, is dominated by domestic carmaker Tata Motors. EVs made up about 2% of the total car sales in India in 2023, with the government targeting 30% by 2030.
Tesla’s entry into the Indian market could spur more EV investments and benefit local motor parts makers, analysts have said.
Tesla officials have been in talks with government officials over the last year, with Musk meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.
The company said in July last year it was interested in building a factory in India to produce an EV priced at $24,000. It also called for lower taxes on more expensive models it wants to sell in India, Reuters has reported.
Tesla to study sites in India for EV factory, says report
Bengaluru — Tesla will send a team from the US to India by late-April to study sites for a proposed $2bn to $3bn electric car plant, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
The company’s reported push into India comes at a time when electric vehicle (EV) demand is slowing in its main markets of the US and China while competition there is heating up. That caused Tesla to report a drop in its first-quarter deliveries and miss estimates.
The EV maker will focus on Indian states that have automotive hubs such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the report said.
Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
India last month lowered import taxes on certain EVs produced by vehicle makers that commit to invest at least $500m and start domestic manufacturing within three years, a move that was seen as bolstering Tesla’s plans for the market.
The company has been trying to enter India for years but New Delhi wanted a commitment to local manufacturing.
India’s EV market, which is small but growing, is dominated by domestic carmaker Tata Motors. EVs made up about 2% of the total car sales in India in 2023, with the government targeting 30% by 2030.
Tesla’s entry into the Indian market could spur more EV investments and benefit local motor parts makers, analysts have said.
Tesla officials have been in talks with government officials over the last year, with Musk meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.
The company said in July last year it was interested in building a factory in India to produce an EV priced at $24,000. It also called for lower taxes on more expensive models it wants to sell in India, Reuters has reported.
Reuters
Tesla slides after quarterly deliveries decline
Musk’s personality ‘affecting potential Tesla sales’ in US
China’s SAIC Motor aims to cut thousands of jobs at GM and Volkswagen JVs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Tesla offers US customers month’s trial of driver-assist technology
US insurers question safety benefits of self-driving systems
Mercedes retakes most valuable car brand title from Tesla
Delaware is not the ogre Elon Musk paints
Tesla to build new model, but SA is off-limits for Elon Musk’s brand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.