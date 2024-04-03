Companies / Industrials

Tesla to study sites in India for EV factory, says report

03 April 2024 - 18:26
by Chandni Shah and Akash Sriram
A Tesla Model 3 on display in London, Britain, March 28 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
A Tesla Model 3 on display in London, Britain, March 28 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Bengaluru — Tesla will send a team from the US to India by late-April to study sites for a proposed $2bn to $3bn electric car plant, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company’s reported push into India comes at a time when electric vehicle (EV) demand is slowing in its main markets of the US and China while competition there is heating up. That caused Tesla to report a drop in its first-quarter deliveries and miss estimates.

The EV maker will focus on Indian states that have automotive hubs such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, the report said.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India last month lowered import taxes on certain EVs produced by vehicle makers that commit to invest at least $500m and start domestic manufacturing within three years, a move that was seen as bolstering Tesla’s plans for the market.

The company has been trying to enter India for years but New Delhi wanted a commitment to local manufacturing.

India’s EV market, which is small but growing, is dominated by domestic carmaker Tata Motors. EVs made up about 2% of the total car sales in India in 2023, with the government targeting 30% by 2030.

Tesla’s entry into the Indian market could spur more EV investments and benefit local motor parts makers, analysts have said.

Tesla officials have been in talks with government officials over the last year, with Musk meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June.

The company said in July last year it was interested in building a factory in India to produce an EV priced at $24,000. It also called for lower taxes on more expensive models it wants to sell in India, Reuters has reported.

Reuters 

Tesla slides after quarterly deliveries decline

Price cuts fail to spur demand in an increasing competitive market
Companies
22 hours ago

Musk’s personality ‘affecting potential Tesla sales’ in US

Experts says CEO’s politics and public statements are weighing on Tesla’s reputation
Companies
2 days ago

China’s SAIC Motor aims to cut thousands of jobs at GM and Volkswagen JVs

The state-owned carmaker hopes to cut 30% of employees at SAIC-GM, 10% at SAIC Volkswagen and more than half at its Rising Auto EV subsidiary, ...
Companies
2 days ago
