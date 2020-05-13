Companies / Trade & Industry

WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected SA’s car industry

Business Day TV talks to Naamsa CEO Mike Mabasa and Naacam executive director Renai Moothilal

13 May 2020 - 08:19 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/LAUREL CHOR
Strict national level 5 lockdown rules have hit the car industry hard, with new vehicle sales down 98.4% in April.

A recovery will be slow and there is little to no growth expected in sales and exports.

Business Day TV spoke to National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA CEO Mike Mabasa and Renai Moothilal, executive director of the National Association of Automotive Component and Allied Manufacturers, about the sector.

