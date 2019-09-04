News Leader
WATCH: How roads tripped up WBHO
Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon chair Mike Wylie talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results
04 September 2019 - 09:24
Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) is battling in Australia. The company has posted a 16% rise in revenue but cost overruns at a roads project in Australia have offset gains from its African and UK operations, leading to a 56% plunge in operating profit.
Chair Mike Wylie joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: