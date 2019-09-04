Companies / Trade & Industry

WATCH: How roads tripped up WBHO

Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon chair Mike Wylie talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-year results

04 September 2019 - 09:24 Business Day TV
Construction group Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) is battling in Australia. The company has posted a 16% rise in revenue but cost overruns at a roads project in Australia have offset gains from its African and UK operations, leading to a 56% plunge in operating profit.

Chair Mike Wylie joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year results.

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

