WATCH: Paramount+ to be launched in Africa via MultiChoice

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day technology correspondent Mudiwa Gavaza

27 February 2024 - 15:48
by Business Day TV
Picture: UNSPLASH/GLENN CARSTENS PETERS.
Paramount has inked a deal that will see its Paramount+ streaming platform launched and pushed through MultiChoice in Africa. To discuss the detail of the transaction, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s technology correspondent, Mudiwa Gavaza.

