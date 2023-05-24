Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vukile Mehana to step down as Mustek chair in November

The group has commenced a process to appoint a successor

24 May 2023 - 18:04 Mudiwa Gavaza

Reverend Vukile Mehana will step down as chair of Mustek, the JSE listed technology group said on Wednesday.

Mehana is said to have indicated his intention to retire as a non-executive director and chairperson of its board after the group’s next AGM, expected to be held on November 23...

