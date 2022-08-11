×

Regulator slaps down Rain’s overture to Telkom

MTN may face complication in merger plans

11 August 2022 - 14:54 Mudiwa Gavaza
UPDATED 11 August 2022 - 23:04

A mergers & acquisition watchdog gave Rain an embarrassing public dressing down for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn tie-up proposal with Telkom, ordering the mobile network operator to withdraw the announcement as it had not sought prior approval.

The Takeover Regulation Panel’s order in a statement on the JSE’s regulatory news service on Thursday came hours after Rain said it had approached Telkom about pitching a merger framed as a better alternative to the cash and shares takeover proposal from rival MTN Group...

