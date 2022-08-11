Regulator slaps down Rain’s overture to Telkom

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The unskilled workforce in particular will be affected by the steps the country will be compelled to take
A former senior investigator who worked closely with the public protector on the report accused her of watering it down and removing portions
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Business Day TV speaks to African Rail Industry Association CEO Mesela Nhlapo
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
The monetary policy committee increases the key policy rate to 6% from 5%
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
A mergers & acquisition watchdog gave Rain an embarrassing public dressing down for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn tie-up proposal with Telkom, ordering the mobile network operator to withdraw the announcement as it had not sought prior approval.
The Takeover Regulation Panel’s order in a statement on the JSE’s regulatory news service on Thursday came hours after Rain said it had approached Telkom about pitching a merger framed as a better alternative to the cash and shares takeover proposal from rival MTN Group...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Regulator slaps down Rain’s overture to Telkom
MTN may face complication in merger plans
A mergers & acquisition watchdog gave Rain an embarrassing public dressing down for issuing a statement about a potential R40bn tie-up proposal with Telkom, ordering the mobile network operator to withdraw the announcement as it had not sought prior approval.
The Takeover Regulation Panel’s order in a statement on the JSE’s regulatory news service on Thursday came hours after Rain said it had approached Telkom about pitching a merger framed as a better alternative to the cash and shares takeover proposal from rival MTN Group...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.