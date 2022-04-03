Companies / Telecoms & Technology A closer look at regulator’s looming Telkom court case A big objection is that Icasa failed to use the sale to foster competition, as outlined in policy papers B L Premium

In less than two weeks, the SA telecom regulator will face off against Telkom, which has launched a court application to have the recent auction of R14bn worth of radio frequency spectrum declared illegal.

The case has prompted a strong rebuke from communications & digital technologies minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni as it threatens to knock off course one of the most important structural reforms aimed at putting the ailing economy on a robust growth path...