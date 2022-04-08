Companies / Telecoms & Technology Telkom and Icasa reach settlement over spectrum auction As part of the deal, Telkom will drop its court challenge against the recently completed auction process that raised more than R14bn B L Premium

The telecommunication industry regulator will allow Telkom to buy an additional spectrum in the long-range band as part of a settlement that averts a potentially protracted litigation, which threatened to derail one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's most important structural reforms.

In a statement on Friday, the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) said it would issue an invitation within three months for the auction of unsold sub-1 GHz, and other spectrum that is presently available except for the one currently set aside for the Wireless Open Access Network...