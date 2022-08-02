×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom reports profit pressure as inflation and competition bite

Shares in SA’s third-biggest mobile operator fall as it reports core profit fell 15.2% in the quarter to end-June, but subscriber numbers picked up

02 August 2022 - 09:41 Mudiwa Gavaza and Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 01 August 2022 - 18:39

Shares in Telkom, SA’s third-biggest mobile operator, tumbled on Tuesday as it flagged a more than double-digit fall in core profit for its first quarter to end-June, feeling continued pressure from its legacy fixed-line business as well as accelerating inflation and fierce competition.

Market players say the results are likely to strengthen MTN’s resolve to take over the partially government-owned operator whose fibre business grew in the period. For some, the earnings report is proof that Telkom would be better off within the MTN stable...

