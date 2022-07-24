×

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN’s Telkom takeover could pit premium offer against lofty expectations

The up to R65 per share the company is valued at by most market participants is well below a 2020 valuation of about R100 a share

24 July 2022 - 18:23 Mudiwa Gavaza

MTN could pay more than 60% above Telkom’s market value to buy out the state-affiliated telecom operator, analysts say. While this premium of more than R65 per share may be attractive to many investors, it is well below Telkom’s lofty expectations of about R100 a share for its business. 

The news that MTN is in talks to acquire 100% of Telkom has stirred the local sector over the past week. With scant detail about the type of discussions between the two companies, the biggest unknown is how much MTN is willing to pay to improve its position in the market...

