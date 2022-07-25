Better ratings likely for MTN and Telkom if takeover goes through

Attention this week turns to the Fed and US and Eurozone GDP data
Ratings agency S&P says MTN’s potential takeover of Telkom could improve the credit rating of the two telecom operators. However, the agency warns that completing such a deal could prove to be a prolonged and complex process.
Earlier in July, MTN and Telkom announced discussions about SA’s No 2 mobile operator acquiring the entire issued share capital of the state-affiliated fixed-line provider, in return for shares or a combination of cash and shares. Talks are at an early stage and there is “no certainty the transaction will be consummated”...
