MTN gets another 10 years to operate in Nigeria
Nigerian authorities renew operating and spectrum licences for another decade
08 September 2021 - 19:38
MTN Nigeria has secured another 10 years in the West African country as its telecoms regulator renewed its operating licence, the group’s largest earner said on Wednesday.
MTN said the Nigerian Communications Commission had renewed its operating and spectrum licences for another decade, effective from September 1, after they expired on August 31, resulting in the company having to pay some additional fees...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now