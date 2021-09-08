Companies / Telecoms & Technology MTN gets another 10 years to operate in Nigeria Nigerian authorities renew operating and spectrum licences for another decade B L Premium

MTN Nigeria has secured another 10 years in the West African country as its telecoms regulator renewed its operating licence, the group’s largest earner said on Wednesday.

MTN said the Nigerian Communications Commission had renewed its operating and spectrum licences for another decade, effective from September 1, after they expired on August 31, resulting in the company having to pay some additional fees...