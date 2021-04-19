Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Zoom launches $100m fund to invest in start-ups

Zoom CFO says the fund will make investments of between $250,000 and $2.5m in companies building ‘Zoom apps’

19 April 2021 - 21:41 Stephen Nellis
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

San Francisco — Zoom Video Communications on Monday said it has created a $100m fund to invest in start-up software companies that build apps using its technology.

The video conferencing company has become a household name during the pandemic as businesses and schools shifted to its platform, along with rival platforms such as Microsoft's Teams and Cisco Systems's Webex.

Zoom CFO Kelly Steckelberg said the fund will make investments of between $250,000 and $2.5m into companies building “Zoom apps” that plug into the company's video conferencing software to add new features to it.

While established firms such as Salesforce.com have Zoom apps that can, for example, display information from corporate systems for discussions during sales meetings, Steckelberg said Zoom wants to encourage developers to create new functions such as digital white boards for sketching ideas. She said that the fund will also be open to companies such as telemedicine app providers or conference room hardware makers that want to tap Zoom's cloud-based video systems.

Steckelberg said the fund will be run from Zoom's balance sheet, rather than as a stand-alone venture capital entity, and will not seek to take board seats in the companies it invests in.

“This will really help invest in developers at early stages and get early market traction,” she told Reuters in an interview. “It’s definitely on the lines of being a strategic investor.”

Reuters 

Tech services giant Salesforce doubles down on SA

World’s largest customer relationship management software company sees vibrant business in country
Companies
3 weeks ago

Two unicorns launched on Google money take India by storm

News and entertainment feeds in local languages the key to success as tech giants chase burgeoning markets
Companies
3 months ago

Zoom revenue jumps fourfold with shares soaring nearly 50%

Zoom had the second-largest sales surge among Nasdaq 100 companies last quarter, as businesses and users flock to video-conferencing
Companies
7 months ago

Zoom starts hardware subscription service

The teleconferencing company has partnered with third-party hardware manufacturers for the phone and meeting-room devices
Companies
9 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman pins blame over ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Murray & Roberts lands R2bn mining contract ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
Boxwood buys Durban logistics property for R450m
Companies / Property
4.
Karooooo set for inward listing on JSE
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Steinhoff seeks lenders’ nod to list EU discount ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.