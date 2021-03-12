eThekwini pioneers a smart city with free public Wi-Fi

Huawei's 5G-powered Wi-Fi 6 delivers unprecedented network experience

Due to the large population flow, public places are likely to see uneven per capita bandwidth allocation and unguaranteed Service Level Agreements, resulting in poor Wi-Fi experience. Frequent use of mobile devices also poses greater challenges to roaming. These factors bring more challenges to building a public Wi-Fi network. To overcome these challenges, the eThekwini municipal government chose to partner with Huawei to advance its free public Wi-Fi construction plan.

Huawei's 5G-powered Wi-Fi 6 antenna technology improves the throughput of the entire network by more than 20% and enables eThekwini citizens to use bandwidth-demanding applications such as 4K and VR smoothly. The 5G-born innovative radio algorithm in Huawei Wi-Fi 6 ensures service continuity with no packet loss during terminal roaming, guaranteeing a smooth Internet experience for all kinds of situations, such as web page browsing, video playing, and picture downloading.

Huawei Wi-Fi 6 supports Radius authentication, which effectively controls user access. During the pandemic, the municipal government shared prevention precautions to the public on captive portals through public Wi-Fi.

Huawei's One-Stop PowerCube 500 Solution guarantees pervasive outdoor Wi-Fi 6 coverage

The eThekwini government does not only focus on improving the lives of its residents but also hopes to enhance the internet access experience of tourists. It is committed to marketing itself as a must-visit destination for domestic and international tourists, boosting economic development and employment. Therefore, stable Wi-Fi coverage is required in outdoor tourist attractions such as plazas and seafronts but is let down by a lack of poles or even optical fibers or power supply in such areas, making it difficult to install APs.

This is where Huawei's PowerCube 500 Solution can come into play. It provides outdoor integrated cabinets featuring a modular design for power supply and network and integrating multiple functions. This solution ensures compact, one-stop, and flexible configuration, greatly simplifying AP deployment in outdoor scenarios, reducing AP deployment costs, and ensuring pervasive Wi-Fi 6 coverage.

"Before the plan was launched, there was only legacy indoor wireless available in our libraries. This was expanded to a few more sites to test the viability of installing the service on outdoor areas to give access to disadvantaged communities. There were a number of challenges during our proof of concept deployment such as: availability of power, safe areas to deploy the AP’s, network connectivity of the site back to a network point of presence, and maintenance of equipment.

“We were worried about these challenges in deployment of Wi-Fi networks. Through an open procurement process, Huawei was chosen as our technology partner for the next three years, and has shown itself to be a reliable partner. Its world-class Wi-Fi 6 products, mature campus solutions, and flexible, efficient processes helps us build free public Wi-Fi networks," says Pillay.

Huawei's Wi-Fi 6 has been applied in more than 800 commercial projects worldwide, and has the largest market share globally (excluding the North American market), according to a report on the global Wi-Fi 6 indoor AP market share by Dell'Oro Group. Together with local communities, Huawei will continue to bring digital to every person, home, and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.

This article was paid for by Huawei Enterprises.