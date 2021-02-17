Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Amazon deployed secret strategy to avoid regulators in India, says report

The e-commerce giant had a few big sellers on its India platform and used them to circumvent rules

17 February 2021 - 16:22 Aditya Kalra
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents an award to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the US-India Business Council summit in Washington, the US, June 7 2016. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents an award to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the US-India Business Council summit in Washington, the US, June 7 2016. Picture: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS

New Delhi — Amazon has for years given preferential treatment to a small group of big sellers on its India platform, publicly misrepresented its ties with the sellers and used them to circumvent increasingly tough foreign investment rules that affect e-commerce, internal company documents reviewed by Reuters show.

The documents, dated between 2012 and 2019, are reported here for the first time. They provide an inside look at the cat-and-mouse game Amazon has played with India's government, adjusting its corporate structures each time the government imposed new restrictions aimed at protecting small traders.

With Amazon facing increasing scrutiny by Indian regulators, news of the strategy detailed in the documents could deepen the risks for the company in one of its key growth markets. Indian traders, who are a crucial part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support base, have long alleged that Amazon's platform largely benefits a few big sellers and that the e-commerce giant engages in predatory pricing that harms their businesses.

In a written statement, Amazon said that it “has always complied with the law” in India and that “as government policies have continued to evolve, we have consistently made the necessary changes to ensure compliance at all times”.

Amazon also said it “does not give preferential treatment to any seller on its marketplace”, and that it “treats all sellers in a fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner, with each seller responsible for independently determining prices and managing their inventory”.

Here are more key findings from the special report:

• The documents reveal that the American e-commerce giant helped a small number of sellers prosper and gave them discounted fees, using them to bypass India's regulatory restrictions on foreign investment aimed at protecting small traders.

• About 33 Amazon sellers accounted for about a third of the value of all goods sold on the company's website in early 2019, the documents show. Another two big sellers — merchants in which Amazon had indirect equity stakes — accounted for about 35% of the platform's sales revenue in early 2019. That meant about 35 of Amazon's more than 400,000 sellers in India at the time accounted for about two-thirds of its online sales.

• Amazon exercised significant control over the inventory of some of the biggest sellers on Amazon.in, the documents show, even though it says publicly that all sellers operate independently on its platform.

• Amazon helped Cloudtail, a seller in which it has an indirect equity stake, cut special deals with big tech manufacturers such as Apple, the documents show.

• One document contains a frank appraisal of Modi. “PM Modi is not an intellectual or an academic but believes that strong administration and governance is the key to running a successful government,” it said.

Amazon says it is helping small and medium businesses in India grow and that it now has more than 700,000 sellers on its platform. During a visit to India in January last year, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced that the company would spend $1bn to bring small businesses online in the country. That would take Amazon's total committed India investment to $6.5bn.

Amazon had close to $10bn in India sales in 2019, according to Forrester Research.

Reuters

Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO as Andy Jassy steps up

Jassy is cut from the same cloth as Bezos, colleagues say, with one analyst noting Oracle, Google and Microsoft ‘should be more nervous’
Companies
2 weeks ago

Bezos is gone but still very much here

While Amazon may still be king, the pandemic has led to an explosion of retail trading via new online platforms
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Indian court gives Amazon the nod to pursue blocking of Reliance-Future deal

Battle lines drawn between US tech giant’s Jeff Bezos and Aisia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani
Companies
1 month ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Earth’s orbit too tiny for rocketing egos

The space race between tech giants Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos is a tale of hubris and inspiration
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Resilient surprises with talks to sell some ...
Companies / Property
2.
Can Musk’s space-based service help Africa?
Companies
3.
Ivan Glasenberg to leave Glencore on a robust ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Citigroup cannot recoup $500m sent in error to ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Grocery retailers show how slim SA’s wallets are
Companies

Related Articles

Amazon and the battle to dominate India’s consumer market

Companies

Asia’s richest man in face-off with Amazon

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

India out to woo US companies from China

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.