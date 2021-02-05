Net1 sells remaining stake in Bank Frick for $30m
The financial services and technology group will also pay $3.6m of this as it terminates agreements and settles its obligations
05 February 2021 - 08:06
Financial services and technology group Net1 UEPS has sold its remaining stake in Liechtenstein-based Bank Frick for $30m (R450m), which will be reduced by $3.6m as it settles obligations and terminates agreements.
Net1 had said in 2019 it would pay $46.4m to exercise its option to acquire an additional 35% stake in Bank Frick, giving it 70%, but called this off in a bid to save cash and focus more on Africa...
