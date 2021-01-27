MTN sues Icasa over rule for 5G auction
MTN fears that rivals could take up much of the 5G spectrum on offer leaving very little or nothing on the table for the two big mobile networks
27 January 2021 - 17:42
MTN is suing the telecommunications regulator, seeking to void a rule that blocks it and Vodacom from bidding for the ultra-fast 5G radio frequency spectrum in early auction rounds, fearing smaller competitors would leave very little on the table.
The Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) outlined plans in 2020 to auction off spectrum — wireless radio airwaves by which information is transmitted — by the end of March...
