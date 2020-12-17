Companies / Telecoms & Technology Nigerian telecoms operators ask for extension of registration deadlines MTN could process the new National Identification Numbers of 8-million users a month, taking about half a year to reach its target BL PREMIUM

Mobile operators in Nigeria, MTN’s largest market, have asked the telecoms regulator for a six-month extension to verify mobile customers according to new national identification rules.

This comes as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — which is conducting an audit of mobile users — ordered the country’s network operators to suspend the sale and activation of new SIM cards last week, a move that had MTN investors worried about the company’s prospects in its biggest market...