Nigerian telecoms operators ask for extension of registration deadlines
MTN could process the new National Identification Numbers of 8-million users a month, taking about half a year to reach its target
17 December 2020 - 19:19
Mobile operators in Nigeria, MTN’s largest market, have asked the telecoms regulator for a six-month extension to verify mobile customers according to new national identification rules.
This comes as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) — which is conducting an audit of mobile users — ordered the country’s network operators to suspend the sale and activation of new SIM cards last week, a move that had MTN investors worried about the company’s prospects in its biggest market...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now