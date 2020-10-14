Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cartrack looks to Asia-Pacific to rev up even more growth The region is its second-largest revenue contributor and the fastest-expanding segment in the group BL PREMIUM

Vehicle tracking company Cartrack, the share price of which has almost doubled since the start of 2020, is focused on growing its Asia-Pacific business to grow revenues from international operations.

The company, which started operating in 2004 in SA, provides fleet-management and stolen-vehicle recovery services in 24 countries across five continents.