PODCAST | How personal and vehicle security have been affected by Covid-19

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zak Calisto, founder and group CEO of JSE-listed vehicle-tracking specialist, Cartrack

05 October 2020 - 14:06 Mudiwa Gavaza
Cartrack CEO Zak Calisto. Picture: SUPPLIED

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we’re talking about a new mobile app by Cartrack to address personal safety risk in SA.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zak Calisto, founder and group CEO of JSE-listed vehicle-tracking specialist, Cartrack.

Calisto begins by explaining his company’s decision to enter the personal safety market.

Karu Safety is a mobile app that dispatches emergency security assistance for people in time of need. Subscribers can access private security services through a mobile app for themselves and their loved ones in a life-threatening situation.

Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

Calisto says the new service is a natural extension of the existing brand and service. He says during the Covid-19 pandemic, there had been a rise in personal harm and domestic violence, something that President Cyril Ramaphosa has also been serious about addressing. He also explains that members of the public and their clients had, in some cases, turned to them in the case of personal harm, so it made sense to offer the service as complementary to their main business.

The Karu Safety app is currently available to all Gauteng residents, with a planned roll-out to the rest of the country. Calisto says they are in the process of getting the service out to the rest of SA by the end of 2020.

When asked whether the new service was an attempt to offset possible lost revenues due to slowing vehicles sales in SA, Calisto said that was not the case, citing September as being one of their best months on record for installing tracking devices.

The conversation also touches on rationale for creating Karu Safety, statistics and figures around the opportunity that Cartrack is looking to address with the product, thoughts around how both personal and vehicle security have been affected by Covid-19 and an outlook for the service.

