PODCAST | How personal and vehicle security have been affected by Covid-19

Calisto says the new service is a natural extension of the existing brand and service. He says during the Covid-19 pandemic, there had been a rise in personal harm and domestic violence, something that President Cyril Ramaphosa has also been serious about addressing. He also explains that members of the public and their clients had, in some cases, turned to them in the case of personal harm, so it made sense to offer the service as complementary to their main business.

The Karu Safety app is currently available to all Gauteng residents, with a planned roll-out to the rest of the country. Calisto says they are in the process of getting the service out to the rest of SA by the end of 2020.

When asked whether the new service was an attempt to offset possible lost revenues due to slowing vehicles sales in SA, Calisto said that was not the case, citing September as being one of their best months on record for installing tracking devices.

The conversation also touches on rationale for creating Karu Safety, statistics and figures around the opportunity that Cartrack is looking to address with the product, thoughts around how both personal and vehicle security have been affected by Covid-19 and an outlook for the service.

