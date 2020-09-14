Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Confidence in profitability leads Metrofile to pay dividend

Document specialist manages to reduce debt, despite Covid-19 pressuring trading volumes

14 September 2020 - 10:26 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/NIRAT MAKJANTUK
Documents specialist Metrofile has proceeded with a final dividend payment, saying its focus on cash generation and costs has given it confidence about its future profitability, despite Covid-19 pressuring trading volumes.

The group does not expect Covid-19 to affect its performance significantly in the short term, and declared a 7c final dividend for its year to end-June, up from 5c in the prior comparative period.

The group provides services for the storage, retrieval and dissemination of documents, among other things, saying volumes in April were particularly hit by Covid-19, but has since recovered.

Headline earnings rose 20.5% to 24.8c in the group’s year to end-June, with the group experiencing an 11% fall in net debt to R524m.

“We witnessed strong results in the first nine months of trading and were destined for an even stronger full year were it not for the sudden impact we experienced due to lockdown,” the group said.

Metrofile said that after focusing on costs it should return to historical profitability in the first quarter of its 2021 year.

In morning trade Metrofile’s share was up 0.44% to R2.30, having fallen 18.44% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

