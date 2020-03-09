Metrofile’s strategic review pays off as revenue rises to R473m

The strategic review and restructuring at JSE-listed documents storage company Metrofile is beginning to bear fruit, with the company reporting a 12% increase in interim operating profit.

The company said revenue from continuing operations increased by 8% to R473m compared to R438m in the first half of the 2020 financial year.

Secure storage contributed 64% to group revenue and was up 6% year-on-year mainly as a result of increased box volumes, Metrofile said. Closing box volumes amounted to 11.3-million for the period, up from 11.1-million for the six months to June 2019.

Operating profit from continuing operations increased by 12% to R108m compared to R97m previously, mainly “as a result of the improved revenue performance as well as tighter cost control”, the company said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebita) from continuing operations increased by 27% to R151m as a result of improved operational performance as well as the adoption of new accounting standards for leases.

Headline earnings per share were up 26% to 12.9c from 10.2c in the previous comparative period, while earnings per share rose 19% to 12.1c.

Anthony Clark, an independent analyst at SmallTalkDaily Research, said Metrofile’s management is delivering on promises made a year ago to rightsize the business by exiting loss-making units and focusing on costs. It has also improved digital offerings and restructured the company’s debt and tax base following the G4S Kenya deal that had led to a blowout due to poor structuring.

In November 2017, Metrofile bought the G4S Secure Data Solutions business in Kenya for R281m. It gave Metrofile a presence in the region, where G4S is one of the largest records management firms. But when earnings to June 2018 fell by 8%, the company blamed materially higher finance costs on the back of the G4S transaction.

“New management has streamlined and rightsized the business. From a commendable 8% rise in revenue in a weak economy, most of the gains came from rigorous cost control and incremental gains in domestic businesses (combined with a normalisation of the tax rate),” Clark said.

He also said that a takeover of Metrofile was still on the cards and could give shareholders good value for their investment. Metrofile said in the second half of 2019 that US-based Housatonic Consortium had made an offer to acquire 100% of the group.

Housatonic Partners is a private equity investment firm with more than $1bn (R15.05bn) in capital under management, investing globally from its offices in San Francisco and Boston. It targets growing, profitable companies in the recurring business services, technology and health-care sectors.

Metrofile shares closed 4.73% lower on Monday at R2.82.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za