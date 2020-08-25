Vodacom appoints Raisibe Morathi as new CFO
Morathi joins the telecoms group from Nedbank, where she was CFO for more than a decade
25 August 2020 - 09:20
Telecoms group Vodacom has appointed Raisibe Morathi as new CFO with effect from the beginning of November.
Morathi filled the same position at Nedbank from September 2009.
She has a cumulative 26 years’ experience in financial services in various large corporates in SA, including Nedbank Group, Sanlam Group and the Industrial Development Corporation.
