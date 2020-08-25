Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Vodacom appoints Raisibe Morathi as new CFO

Morathi joins the telecoms group from Nedbank, where she was CFO for more than a decade

25 August 2020 - 09:20 karl gernetzky
A Vodacom outlet in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
A Vodacom outlet in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

Telecoms group Vodacom has appointed Raisibe Morathi as new CFO with effect from the beginning of November.

Morathi filled the same position at Nedbank from September 2009.

She has a cumulative 26 years’ experience in financial services in various large corporates in SA, including Nedbank Group, Sanlam Group and the Industrial Development Corporation.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

