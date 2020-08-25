Vodacom appoints Raisibe Morathi as new CFO

Telecoms group Vodacom has appointed Raisibe Morathi as new CFO with effect from the beginning of November.

Morathi filled the same position at Nedbank from September 2009.

She has a cumulative 26 years’ experience in financial services in various large corporates in SA, including Nedbank Group, Sanlam Group and the Industrial Development Corporation.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za