Zoom starts hardware subscription service

The teleconferencing company has partnered with third-party hardware manufacturers for the phone and meeting-room devices

07 July 2020 - 16:16 Akanksha Rana
Bengaluru — Zoom Video Communications launched a hardware subscription service on Tuesday, looking to make its teleconferencing app more accessible to users by allowing them to choose subscription options for phones and meeting rooms.

The plans for Zoom Phone have been priced between $5.99 and $60 a month, based on the device users opt for, while the cost for hardware services for Zoom Rooms is in the range of $75 to $200 a month, according to the company’s website.

Zoom has partnered with third-party hardware manufacturers such as DTEN, Neat, Poly, and Yealink for the phone and meeting room devices.

The company’s teleconferencing platform, which has seen a surge in users as the Covid-19 pandemic has forced millions around the world to stay indoors, has faced backlash over privacy and security issues, prompting it to roll out major upgrades.

The launch comes nearly a week after Zoom said it has made significant progress in a transparency report that details information related to requests it receives for data, records, or content, adding that the report will be out later in the year.

Zoom also joined a list of major US internet companies, including Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet’s Google, to have processing of requests for user data from Hong Kong authorities suspended while they study the new security law imposed by China.

