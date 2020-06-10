MultiChoice clinches partnership with Netflix and Amazon
A tie-up with international streaming players may give all parties a chance to grow their businesses in Africa
10 June 2020 - 19:53
MultiChoice, Africa’s largest pay-TV operator, will add content from international online streaming giants Net`flix and Amazon Prime Video to its platform in a bid to attract new customers.
The group hopes that this move will also help retain premium segment customers who have been ditching the platform for streaming-only services like Netflix.
