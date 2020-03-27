MultiChoice sets aside R80m for production staff during lockdown

Pay TV operator MultiChoice has set aside R80m for salaries and wages for professionals working in the production industry, which has been disrupted by the Covid-19 crisis.

SA businesses, except those offering essential services, have stopped operations to adhere to the national lockdown imposed by the government to combat the spread of coronavirus.

On Friday, MultiChoice said it aimed to safeguard the incomes of cast, crew and creatives, as well as the sustainability of production houses.

“With these measures the group can hopefully steer the industry through this tumultuous time,” the company said.

The company said the money would cover salaries for March and April, “by when, hopefully, we will have the worst of the disruptions behind us”.

MultiChoice, which is Africa's largest pay TV operator with 18.9-million subscribers, will be launching an online learning portal to support more than 40,000 members of the industry to gain access to courses and online master classes, “so they can continue to hone their craft while adhering to the public health measures of social distancing and isolation,” through its MultiChoice Talent Factory unit.

MultiChoice group CEO Calvo Mawela, said: “Our main concern is to ensure as much as possible that we secure the incomes of creatives, cast and crew over this period. We want to ensure that they and their families are not negatively impacted as work has come to a standstill.”

In addition, MultiChoice says it will also pay freelancers at SuperSport Productions, who are currently unable to work due to the suspension of sport because of the national lockdown. The group added that contractors at its broadcast technology functions would also be compensated.

