WATCH: How the property sector will weather the lockdown
Nedbank CIB’s Ridwaan Loonat talks to Business Day TV about the effect of the lockdown on the property sector
26 March 2020 - 09:55
The national lockdown is set to hit a number of sectors. The property industry has taken a beating, with mall owners feeling the effect of consumers remaining at home.
Business Day TV spoke to Ridwaan Loonat from Nedbank CIB about the property sector’s performance so far in 2020 and the headwinds the industry faces.
