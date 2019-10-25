PODCAST | BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT : Behind Cisco’s R140m invest into 4IR education in SA

The discussion begins with Naidoo explaining his company’s decision to partner with the department of communications and digital technologies to invest $9.2m (R140m), as part of the effort to digitalise SA.

He says the Silicon Valley-based company takes education very importantly as the 4IR will require a completely different set of skills and mindsets to tackle the ever changing pace of technology. Naidoo is a firm believer in continual learning.

The discussion ends with him talking about the concept of “education as a subscription” where the state or other institutions give citizens the ability to take on new course or learn new skills by funding skills development programmes.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

• Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production