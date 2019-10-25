Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT : Behind Cisco’s R140m invest into 4IR education in SA

25 October 2019 - 13:08 Mudiwa Gavaza
A Cisco office in San Diego, California. Picture: REUTERS
A Cisco office in San Diego, California. Picture: REUTERS

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, our focus is on corporate investment in education for the fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Clayton Naidoo, GM for Sub-Saharan Africa at Cisco, one of the world’s largest technology companies that manufactures and sells networking hardware, telecommunications equipment and other products.

Clayton Naidoo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Clayton Naidoo. Picture: SUPPLIED

The discussion begins with Naidoo explaining his company’s decision to partner with the department of communications and digital technologies to invest $9.2m (R140m), as part of the effort to digitalise SA.

He says the Silicon Valley-based company takes education very importantly as the 4IR will require a completely different set of skills and mindsets to tackle the ever changing pace of technology. Naidoo is a firm believer in continual learning.

The discussion ends with him talking about the concept of “education as a subscription” where the state or other institutions give citizens the ability to take on new course or learn new skills by funding skills development programmes.  

