EDITORIAL: Fikile Mbalula’s statement just doesn’t fly

And then there was the role of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the US government body that regulates civil aviation, and its allegedly cosy relationship with Boeing, probably partly borne from the existence of a revolving door in appointments between the company and the regulator.

The FAA was slow in recommending the grounding of the Max jets even as countries banned them from their airspace, giving rise to speculation that the regulator was concerned more with Boeing’s commercial interests than public safety. A subsequent report flagged concerns such as the number of certification tasks delegated to manufacturers and questioned the qualifications of some FAA employees overseeing Boeing.

Which brings us to matters closer to home. While thankfully no aeroplane fell from the sky and nobody died, the events around the grounding of aeroplanes this week will be greatly concerning to those South Africans who take to the sky.

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula and the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) should be ashamed of their handling of the crisis, which they still fail to describe as such. To describe the communication as diabolical would be an understatement, while the complacency displayed by Mbalula in his Tuesday press conference is breathtaking.

It took two days for the minister to give the country something resembling a clear answer, eventually disclosing on Thursday that it was partly due to unqualified technicians signing off maintenance work at SA Airways Technical (SAAT), which services and maintains the fleets of airline companies including SAA, Comair and Mango.

Audit results had revealed findings “that put into question the airworthiness status of the said aircraft”, was all the transport ministry would say when the news of the groundings first broke. For what it’s worth, a spokesperson for Sacaa was more forthcoming, telling a radio station that staff without all the requisite qualifications had signed off work.

One would have to assume that Mbalula was aware of this when he called a press conference on Tuesday and declared that there was no crisis in aviation but failed to give “specifics” about what had led to the grounding.