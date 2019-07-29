Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN gets mobile money licence in Nigeria

Group to benefit from efforts to give millions of Nigerians without bank accounts access to financial services

29 July 2019 - 20:46 Nqobile Dludla
A man walks past an advertising poster for MTN in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 30 2018. File photo: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE
A man walks past an advertising poster for MTN in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 30 2018. File photo: REUTERS/AFOLABI SOTUNDE

A subsidiary of MTN Nigeria has been awarded a licence by the country’s central bank that would allow it to provide financial services, the telecoms firm said on Monday.

Nigeria announced last year that it would allow telecom companies to provide banking services, aiming to give millions of Nigerians without bank accounts access to mobile money services, a policy that has been successful in Kenya.

SA’s MTN Group, which owns a majority stake in MTN Nigeria, said at the time it would apply for a mobile banking licence in Nigeria and planned to launch the service in 2019. Since then, MTN Nigeria listed in Lagos in May in a 2-trillion naira ($5.6bn) debut, which turned it into the exchange’s second-largest stock by market value.

MTN Nigeria’s CEO, Ferdi Moolman, said on Monday its Yello Digital Financial Services (YDFS) unit had been granted a “full super agent” licence by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“Through the network established by YDFS, MTN is in a position to broaden the availability of financial services for the underserved across the country. This marks a very important first step in leveraging our infrastructure to scale our fintech initiatives,” said Moolman.

“We have also applied for a payment service bank licence, which will enable us in time to offer a broader and deeper range of financial services to those communities and we remain hopeful we will receive approval shortly,” he said. He did not give specifics.

MTN runs Nigeria’s biggest mobile phone network serving about 56-million people.

Reuters

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MTN Nigeria grows interim profits more than a third

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN chair in Nigeria steps down amid board reshuffle

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Airtel Africa drops 10% in early trade after Lagos listing

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN partners with Sanlam in financial services push

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.