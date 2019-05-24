Telkom shares hit 10-year high as foreign investors pile in

Telkom’s shares reached their best level in a decade on Friday, thanks in part to rising interest from foreign investors.

Telkom has been one of the best performing stocks on the JSE in recent months, with its shares lifting from R49.04 at the end of June 2018 to a high of R87.60 on Friday — the best level since May 2009.

But Telkom’s rise is somewhat puzzling to many investors, according to Mergence Investment Managers portfolio manager Peter Takaendesa.

“It’s now trading at an unusual premium valuation to SA market leader Vodacom,” Takaendesa said. “Investors who like the share are mostly pointing to the potential for value unlock from Telkom’s property portfolio and continuing market share gains in the smaller mobile division.”

In November 2018, Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko said the company would consider spinning off its vast property portfolio as a “mega” real estate investment trust (Reit) to unlock value for shareholders.

Its property assets had an insured value of R24bn at the time, or more than half of Telkom’s market capitalisation of R44.1bn on Friday.

Takaendesa said rising foreign ownership could also explain Telkom’s rise. Local ownership of the partially state-owned telecoms company has dipped to about 61.5%, from 65.8% a year ago, according to Bloomberg data.

However, to justify its lofty share rating, Telkom would need to generate more than R8 per share in sustainable cash earnings.

Takaendesa said, “This will be demanding to achieve given the core fixed-line business is in the decline phase ... The management team has executed very well so far but the low-hanging fruit has largely been harvested.”

