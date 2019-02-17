Telecoms industry calls for Europe-wide network testing regime

“Such significant consequences, intended or not, are entirely avoidable,” the GSMA said, just more than two weeks before it hosts its annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The industry fest, to be attended by more than 100,000 visitors, is also expected to feature a closed-door discussion of telecoms CEOs of the risks to the industry that would arise if governments boycott Huawei, sources have said.

The GSMA proposal marks the industry’s biggest attempt to avert more bans on Huawei, such as those introduced by the US and Australian governments, after Washington alleged its equipment could come with “back doors” that could be used for cyber espionage. Huawei is the world’s biggest supplier of telecoms network equipment with a market share of 28%.

Washington has also argued that Chinese vendors are subject to a National Intelligence Law that requires the country’s organisations and citizens to collaborate in espionage efforts.

The EU is considering proposals that would amount to a de facto ban on Huawei, senior officials say, adding to mounting international pressure on the Shenzhen-based company.

Huawei has denied the US claims, while European operators argue there is no evidence to suggest the Huawei equipment they use in their networks has ever been used for nefarious ends.

Work together

The GSMA said it is assembling a task force of European operators to identify ways to enhance existing testing regimes run by individual operators, by third-party laboratories or in partnership with 3GPP, the 5G standardisation body.

It recommended that governments and mobile operators work together to agree on an assurance and testing regime for Europe “so that it ensures confidence in network security while maintaining competition in the supply of network equipment”.

Responding, Huawei said: “We are committed to working globally with everyone involved in network security: partners, suppliers, regulators and governments, to find the best way to ensure the security, safety and privacy of data.”