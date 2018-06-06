Dimension Data snaps up Canadian firm in global march

Dimension Data, through its contact centre business Merchants, said on Tuesday it would acquire Canadian business process outsourcing firm Millennium 1 Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition would grow Merchants’ North American business and would aid the company with its global expansion plans, said Joe Manuele, Dimension Data group executive for customer experience and digital workplace practices.

Toronto-headquartered Millennium provides contact centre, credit card and back-office and administration services to Canadian groups, primarily those in the financial services, insurance and retail sectors. It also has an offshore facility in the Philippine capital of Manila.

Millennium CEO Tom Band said that the deal would "accelerate our vision to expand into new geographies and verticals, and rapidly enhances our solution set for our current and future clients".

Geographic footprint

Band will remain CEO of the Millennium business in Canada, while Merchants MD George Todd has been appointed CEO of the expanded Merchants Group. Dimension Data said that it would appoint a new MD for Merchants.

Todd said the Millennium acquisition would add 2,131 permanent employees to the Merchants business. The combined group would have 7,600 employees. "Together, our combined offerings and expanded geographic footprint will fast-track growth in our current territories and, over time, globally," he said.

Dimension Data, which is part of the NTT Group and is headquartered in Johannesburg, employs 28,000 people across 46 countries. The company delisted from the JSE in 2010 after NTT bought it out.

Dimension Data said it would be able to sell Millennium’s credit card service to its existing clients in other markets.

Manuele said Dimension Data wanted Merchants Group "to become a truly digital outsourcer with global capability".

"Merchants has … capabilities in areas and verticals such as telco [telecommunications], retail, airlines and service desk, and the acquisition will expand Merchants’ go-to-market offerings in North America."

