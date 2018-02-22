Mustek share price firms slightly after HEPS lands in middle of recent forecast

On Thursday ICT hardware distributor Mustek reported a 55.5% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to 58.08c for the six months to end-December, partially due to a 19% decrease in net finance charges.

Net asset value (NAV) per share climbed 19% to R12.7047, with the company upping its interim dividend 6.66% to 16c from the previous period’s 15c.

NAV was in line with the company’s recent guidance, which had estimated that HEPS would rise between 50% and 60%.

Group revenue increased 1.5% to R2.65bn, with the company saying in a statement the slowdown in growth was the result of a decision by management to reduce its supply to retailers.

This decision had a positive effect on the

gross profit margin, which increased from 12.6% to 13.2%, the company said.

The group’s hedging policy was effective, the company said, with foreign exchange losses limited to R3.9m, but foreign exchange losses increased 30% on the prior period.

Inventory days improved 17.2%, dropping to an average of 70.7 days during the period from 85.4 days in the prior year.

In the current financial year, economic and market conditions were expected to remain difficult, but the increased contribution from a reduction in net finance costs as a result of lower inventory levels at both Mustek and Rectron, should contribute to higher profitability, the company said.

Lower inventory levels should also have a positive effect on gross profit margins.

At 10.15am the Mustek’s share price was up 0.59% to R6.80, having gained 19.3% so far in 2018.