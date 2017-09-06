Vodacom share plunges after Vodafone cuts its stake

Vodafone has reduced its stake in its Vodacom subsidiary by 5.2 percentage points, it announced on Wednesday, sending Vodacom’s share price down by more than 6%.

The sale of 90-million shares for R14.85bn in a private placement reduces Vodafone’s stake in Vodacom to 64.5%. The sale follows Vodafone’s move to consolidate its African holdings by selling most of its stake in Kenya’s Safaricom to Vodacom, in exchange for a larger stake in the South African company.

That deal pushed the proportion of the South African firm’s shares that are traded on the JSE below the exchange’s minimum threshold of 20%.

"As part of the Safaricom transaction, Vodafone therefore committed to Vodacom that it would sell down a sufficient number of shares to ensure that Vodacom will meet the 20% minimum free-float requirement on the JSE," Vodafone and Vodacom said in a combined statement.

After the South African market closed on Tuesday Vodafone sold the shares to institutional investors for R165 apiece, which compared with Vodacom’s closing price of R178.30.

Shares in Vodacom, SA’s market leader which now also holds a 35% stake in Safaricom, were down 6.5% at R166.75 at 11.49am in Johannesburg.

