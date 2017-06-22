Cable operator Altice USA jumps 7.2% in debut

New York — Shares of Altice USA rose as much as 7.2% in their debut on Thursday, giving the cable operator a market capitalisation of $23.71bn as it prepares for US expansion.

The 63.9-million share offering raised $1.9bn after being priced at $30 per share, within the expected range of $27 to $31. That makes it the second-largest US initial public offering this year behind messaging app Snap Inc’s $3.9 billion offering in March.

Altice USA’s IPO is viewed as a means for its founder, Franco-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, to expand his US cable empire by giving the company public stock it can use as currency for new acquisitions.

The company, which Netherlands-based Altice NV put together by acquiring Cablevision Systems and Suddenlink Communications, is the fourth-biggest US cable provider.

Shares touched a high of $32.17 before paring gains to $32 in midday trading.

One hurdle Altice could face is that there are few US cable assets out there to buy. Altice USA’s CEO Dexter Goei said in an interview on Thursday that there were no specific targets on his radar.