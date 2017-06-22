Uber accused of stealing driverless car technology from Waymo

Uber spokesman Matt Kallman did not immediately return an e-mail after regular business hours seeking comment on the filing. Waymo spokesman Johnny Luu did not immediately respond to an email after regular business hours seeking comment.

Alleged Plan

Waymo claims in the lawsuit that in 2015, Levandowski and Uber hatched a plan for him to steal more than 14,000 proprietary files, including the designs for lidar technology that helps driverless cars see their surroundings. Uber, which acquired Levandowski’s startup, Otto, in August for $680m, has denied Waymo’s allegations and says its automation technology has been developed without significant input from Levandowski.

Kalanick’s knowledge that Levandowski had information about his rival’s driverless car research again puts him at the centre of another headline-grabbing controversy.

As the company searches for a new leader, it is also grappling with allegations of having a male-dominated culture and overlooking employee claims of sexual harassment, mishandling an incident in which a female passenger in India was raped, creating software to avoid government regulators, and mistreating drivers.

As the scandals added up, investors who have poured more than $15bn into the company came to believe change would not be possible with Kalanick in charge. The crisis came to a head this week, when shareholders controlling about 40% of the company hand delivered a letter to Kalanick demanding that he step aside. The Waymo lawsuit was among the main reasons cited.

According to the filing, Uber said it never received Levandowski’s discs, and does not know if they contained any proprietary information.

Levandowski, who is not a defendant in the case, worked at Waymo until late January 2016. He has refused to testify in the case, citing his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

Waymo argues in the court filing that the circumstances of Levandowski’s revelation to Kalanick and his destruction of the discs "raise an exceedingly strong inference" that they contain "materials that Mr Levandowski downloaded from Waymo before leaving Waymo."

Bloomberg