Software upgrade takes toll on Datatec’s net profit

Net profit dropped to $10.75m in the year to end-February, from $48.48m a year ago, the information and communications technology group said in a statement.

The company, which operates in 70 countries, said Westcon-Comstor was in the final phase of rolling out the software upgrade and expected improved performance in the new financial year.

Over the past five years, Datatec has been modernising Westcon-Comstor’s operations through the implementation of a global SAP enterprise resource planning (ERP) system and business process outsourcing.

"These two transformation processes are now nearing completion, with the final implementation expected in the first half of [the 2018 financial year]," the company said in a statement.