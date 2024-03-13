Truworths says it has no financial links to Truworths Zimbabwe
Clothing retailer has a fully impaired 34% stake in suspended firm plus a nonexecutive director on the board
13 March 2024 - 14:56
Credit retailer Truworths said it has no financial exposure to Truworths Zimbabwe, which has been suspended from that country’s stock exchange the next three months after failing to publish its 2023 financial statements.
In a statement published on Sens on Tuesday Truworths said the suspension by the Zimbabwe Stock Stock Exchange would “provide Truworths Zimbabwe the opportunity to address the going concern aspects of its business, and ensure compliance with listing requirements”...
