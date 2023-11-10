TFG’s growing retail sites drive online sales
Bash website and app are SA’s fourth-most-visited platforms after Takealot, Shein and Amazon
10 November 2023 - 10:12
UPDATED 12 November 2023 - 19:16
Most people don’t realise just how big Shein is, TFG CEO Anthony Thunström said as he announced his company’s Bash website and app are now SA’s fourth-most-visited retail sites, after Takealot, the Chinese retailer and Amazon.
That measure is based on three firms that monitor website traffic data, though they don’t gauge whether site visits lead to actual sales...
