And now for the space wars between Clicks and Dis-Chem
The pharmacy chains have embarked on huge expansion plans, South Africa’s stuttering economy notwithstanding. Can they pull it off without cannibalising each other — and themselves?
09 November 2023 - 05:00
South Africa’s biggest pharmacy chains have embarked on a new “space war”, with Dis-Chem announcing a near-50% increase to its store base and Clicks gunning for a 30% expansion over the next few years.
Dis-Chem aims to open about 140 stores in the next three years by adding 137,000m² to its retail footprint. At the end of the half-year to August, it had 268 retail pharmacy stores and 54 Baby City stores. Clicks, with 885 stores now, has a longer-term target of 1,200 on the cards...
